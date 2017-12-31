Police New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) One kg gold and Rs five lakh cash were stolen in an incident of housebreak at central Delhi's Daryaganj area this afternoon, the police said.

The thieves broke the lock of the Pataudi House in Koocha Dakkhi Rai and stole gold weighing one kg and Rs five lakh cash, according to a complaint filed in this regard, a police officer said.

The complainant, Yunus, told the police that he lived on the second floor of the building and that he had gone to his cardboard manufacturing factory, near the Kali Masjid, around 1 pm.

When he came back to the Pataudi House at around 4 pm, he found the door lock broken, Yunus said in his complaint and added that the gold and cash, which were kept in an almirah, were missing.

A police team visited the spot after being alerted by the complainant, the officer said, adding that the CCTV footage obtained from the area was being screened for clues. PTI VIT RC .

