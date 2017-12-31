medal Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief S P Vaid today awarded DGP's commendation medal and certificate to 222 police, Army and paramilitary personnel for their meritorious and exemplary performance in the state this year.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary was among six officers who were also awarded. Three civilians received the award for their outstanding service in maintenance of law and order, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said 271 police personnel including SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta and SSP of Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), Talwara, Anil Kumar Katoch were awarded DGP's commendation Medal and certificate.

The awardees also included eight SPs and Additional SPs, 35 Deputy SPs, 37 inspectors, 29 sub-inspectors and 24 Assistant sub-inspectors, he said.

Among the security personnel, he said the awardees included 26 CRPF personnel including two Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, four commandants, two deputy commandants and seven assistant commandants, five BSF personnel including a DIG, two commandants, one second-in-command, and four SSB personnel.

A colonel and a lieutenant colonel were among 12 Army personnel who were awarded DGP's commendation medal and certificate, the spokesperson said.

He said 13 SPOs were awarded DGP's commendation medal and certificates for their outstanding contribution in maintenance of law and order this year. PTI TAS NSD .

