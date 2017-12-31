Bikaner, Dec 31 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan police today arrested three police personnel on the charge of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 Sriganganagar district, a senior official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Prasad said a few days back, Mukesh Kumar, who was on his way to Pallu on a two-wheeler was stopped by the accused policemen and taken to Jaitpur police post.

There, the accused allegedly got youth's photographed in an objectionable position with a woman and then demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for not taking action against him, the police officer said.

According to the complainant, the accused had also seized his motorcycle and Rs 10,000 cash he was carrying, he said, adding, on December 24, the complainant gave the accused Rs 4,500 and was asked to pay the rest of the amount in instalments.

He then approached the ACB. After verifying the allegation, a trap was laid and the three accused were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, the ASP said.

The accused have been identified as constable Rakesh Kumar, Jaitpur police post in-charge Shivram and constable Devilal, the police officer said. PTI CORR AG NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.