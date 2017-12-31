measures Noida, Dec 31(PTI) In the wake of a massive fire in an upscale restaurant in Mumbai which left 14 people dead, the fire department today inspected 15 eateries here and served notices on four of them for lack of safety measures, officials said.

"Today, 15 restaurants at Spice Mall, Logix Mall, GIP Mall and Garden Galleria Mall were inspected and fire safety measures checked. Fire safety measures were not found to be adequate in four of them. They were served notices to rectify the defects, failing which these units will be sealed," Fire Station Officer Kuldeep Kumar said.

The department inspected 12 restaurants across the city yesterday and served notices on 10 of them. PTI CORR IJT .

