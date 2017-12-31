4.6 magnitude quake strikes central Greece; no damage
Athens, Dec 31 (AP) A strong earthquake today struck central Greece and was felt in the capital Athens, some 80 km to the southeast.
According to a preliminary estimation by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the 4.6 magnitude tremor occurred at 6:02 am at a depth of 5 km on the coast of the Corinth Gulf, in a sparsely populated area.
No damage has been reported so far.
Earthquakes of this magnitude are common in Greece.
