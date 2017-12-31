Bhopal, Dec 31 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today announced its "Badlenge Madhya Pradesh Yatra" programme covering all 230 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh aimed at removing the state's BJP government.

In a press conference here today, state convener of AAP, Alok Agrawal, said that the "Badlenge Madhya Pradesh Yatra" would be organised between January 2 and March 18.

"AAP has resolved to uproot the corrupt BJP government in the state. This yatra would be taken out in four phases. In the first three phases, we would hold protests in all the state assembly seats on the issues of farmers' distress, spiraling electricity bills, poor state of the education sector and local issues," Agrawal said.

The fourth phase would comprise conventions at Rewa, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Indore and Bhopal and one city in the Bundelkhand region, he informed.

Agrawal alleged that every section of society was feeling oppressed due to the wrong policies of the BJP government in the state as well as at the Centre. PTI ADU BNM .

