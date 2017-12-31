Absconding naxal arrested in Gadchiroli
Nagpur, Dec 31 (PTI) A naxal wanted in several offences by the police was arrested today afternoon in Gadchiroli.
A statement from the Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli said that Chandrika Jethuram Raut (42) was a member of the Chamorshi dalam and had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head.
Police officials added that Raut was earlier arrested in 2014 but had managed to escape at that time. PTI CLS BNM .
