honesty': Bedi Puducherry,Dec 31 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said all persons entrusted with the responsibility to serve people should do so with utmost honesty.

"Puducherry should be blessed with a rich harvest of growth and development and all persons entrusted with the responsibility to serve people should do so with utmost honesty," she said in her new Year greetings to the people.

Describing herself as 'Your Lt Governor,'she also wished that all citizens also fulfill their responsibilities of making Puducherry a clean, safe and skilled Union Territory.

She thanked the people for the respect they had given her all the while she has been in Puducherry and assured them of her maximum service in all respects.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in his message wished that the New year create a new chapter.

He said the government had encountered several problems in 2017. A number of welfare programmes were however evolved and implemented for the betterment of the people, he said.

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) R Radhakrishnan, his counterpart in the Rajya Sabha N Gokulakrishnan, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, AIADMK leader A Anbalagan and a host of leaders greeted people on the occasion. PTI COR APR APR .

