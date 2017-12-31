New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is approaching the government to consider hybrids as a key part of India's drive towards electric vehicles (EVs), according to a top company official.

The government has envisaged 100 per cent electric vehicles for public transport and 40 per cent for personal transportation by 2030. However, hybrid vehicles have been ignored and prices of such vehicles have gone up after the implementation of the GST.

"We are approaching the government and trying to explain as hybrids are also a part of electrified cars. These are not battery electric cars, but internal combustion electric cars," TKM Director and Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) N Raja told PTI.

The company, a joint venture between the Japanese auto major and the Kirloskar group, believes that hybrid vehicles could help the country in transitioning to full electric vehicles.

"We understand that by 2040s all the cars will be electric, but till then hybrids will help in the transition to electric vehicles," Raja said.

He added that with more than 80 per cent of the electricity in India being generated by burning coals, getting a car which runs on electricity generated by burning coals doesn't help much.

"If you look at pollution factor, the hybrids stand much better than EVs. It is less for electrified hybrid vehicles," he said.

Elaborating further, he added that hybrids meet with Euro VI standards, even before it is implemented.

TKM has sold over 700 Camry hybrids so far this year compared to around 1,200 sold last year. The decline is due to price increase after GST (Goods and Services Tax) implementation.

When asked to elaborate on the company's plans regarding electric vehicles, Raja said the company's global team is working on it.

"Toyota's strategy is clear. We will also have electric vehicles, but electrified vehicles will have hybrids, plug in hybrids, fuel cells and electric vehicles," he said.

Electric vehicles are still in work-in-progress stage and it will take some time to come, and by that time the infrastructure will also get developed in India, Raja said.

PTI MSS RKL BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.