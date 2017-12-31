Los Angeles, Dec 31 (PTI) Singer Becky G has revealed that she has a half-sister.

The 20-year-old singer shared the news with her fans on Twitter, telling them that it was the 18th birthday of her half sister, Amber.

"For the first time, I will be opening up about something that (my brothers) Frankie, Alex, (and sister) Stephanie and I, have lived with within our four walls, that I now feel ready in my heart to share with you guys, my extended family," Becky said.

"Today is my half sister's 18th birthday. Yes, I said it.

My half sister. I learned about Amber when I was 13 years old," she added.

The singer said she and her siblings processed the news differently but handled it "together as a unit".

"We met for the first time this year. Her relations to the family in the past were always through my dad. At least up until recently," Becky said.

"Although there has been effort on both sides to move forward in a positive direction, it takes time to catch up on 18 years and to process it all. It's not something that happens over night. It's all been an emotional roller- coaster," she added. PTI RB SHD .

