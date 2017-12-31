Los Angeles, Dec 31 (PTI) Singer Liam Payne says that performing on stage as a solo artiste is more challenging than being in a group.

The former One Direction star, who performed at Wembley Stadium in London earlier this year - wrote on Instagram: "I've got to perform to some amazing crowds this year, starting with 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium. With the boys you had the chance to bounce off each other, when you're on your own it's just you and you have to get out and just do it.

"Each venue was different but the crowds brought it and helped me give the best performances I could! (sic)" This comes shortly after the 24-year-old said he is proud of his fellow One Direction members, all of whom have pursued solo projects since the band announced they were taking a break. PTI SHD SHD .

