Patna, Dec 31 (PTI) Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today extended new year greetings to the people of the state.

In his message, Malik wished for "an atmosphere of peace, prosperity and social harmony" to prevail in 2018 and hoped that the state will keep marching towards progress.

Kumar hoped that 2018 will be an year of "endless accomplishments" wherein "Bihar will carve a niche for itself on not just the national level, but also globally".

Underscoring his government's commitment to eradicating social evils, the chief minister expressed confidence that "a happy, prosperous and glorious Bihar will be built by virtue of collective efforts of the people". PTI NAC NN .

