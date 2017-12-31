London, Dec 31(PTI) A large fire broke out at a block of flats in Manchester before being contained by firefighters.

One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after the fire broke out on the ninth floor of a 12-storey apartment block in Manchester city centre and spread swiftly through multiple floors last night, a spokesman of fire services said. PTI SR CHT .

