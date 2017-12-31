Malda(WB), Dec 31 (PTI) The Border Security Force seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 6.50 lakh in Malda district and apprehended two persons today, BSF sources said.

On a tip-off, a BSF party detained two persons near Happy more in Malda district. During search the BSF troops seized 325 fake notes of the denomination of Rs 2000 from them, a BSF release said.

The apprehended persons and seized FICN have been handed over to Kaliachak police station for further legal action, it said.

During this year, BSF South Bengal Frontier has seized FICN of face value of Rs 62 lakh and has apprehended 11 FICN racketeers, the release said. PTI COR RG .

