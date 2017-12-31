Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) An NRI groom died after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at his wedding function in Gulha town in the Kaithal district of Haryana, police said today.

The celebrations turned tragic as the groom, said to be in his mid 30s, was declared 'brought dead' at a hospital at Patiala.

The incident took place yesterday night, Investigating Officer Sumer Singh of the Kaithal police said over the phone.

"Vikram, an NRI based in Switzerland was hit by a bullet fired during the wedding celebrations. Preliminary probe showed that a close relative of the groom was firing shots in the air while everyone around was dancing. Someone accidentally brushed against his relative who was holding the gun resulting in the misfire," the officer said.

The groom was declared as brought dead at the hospital, he said.

Investigations were under progress and a case has been registered, the police official said. PTI SUN ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.