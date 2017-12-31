Sambhal, Dec 31 (PTI) A dance teacher was arrested for allegedly abducting one of his minor students after promising to get her an opportunity to act in television serials, police said today.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor's parents, the dance teacher, Azad, had taken their 15-year-old daughter to Mumbai on December 23 after promising to get her an opportunity to act in television serials.

The police said that when the family members of the girl were unable to contact her, they lodged a complaint against Azad, and a case pertaining to abduction was registered against him.

The family members of the girl have also alleged that the girl was raped but the police is yet to confirm this.

"The girl was reportedly in Delhi since December 23.

Yesterday, the girl was found in Delhi. Azad too has been arrested, and the girl has been sent for medical examination," said Circle Officer Omkar Singh.

Meanwhile, a Hindu organisation claimed that this was a case of 'love jihad'.

"This seems to be a case of love jihad, and the district administration and police must act tough in this case," said Kapil Dewana, the regional convenor of Hindu Jagran Manch. PTI NAV SNE .

