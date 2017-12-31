Death toll in Afghan funeral attack jumps to 12: officials
By PTI | Published: 31st December 2017 04:33 PM |
Jalalabad, Dec 31 (AFP) At least 12 people were killed and 14 others wounded when a suicide attacker blew himself up during a funeral in eastern Afghanistan today, officials said.
"The latest death toll has jumped to 12 and 14 wounded," Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.
