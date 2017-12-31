Jalalabad, Dec 31 (AFP) At least 12 people were killed and 14 others wounded when a suicide attacker blew himself up during a funeral in eastern Afghanistan today, officials said.

"The latest death toll has jumped to 12 and 14 wounded," Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

