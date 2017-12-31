New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) A thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital this morning and the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent while visibility stood at 400 metres, said a senior official from the MeT department.

Skies are expected to clear up during the day and shallow to dense fog is likely to engulf the city tomorrow morning, he added.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, he said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 22.6 and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI SLB AAR .

