Kochi, Dec 31 (PTI) Renowned educationist M V Pylee died at a private hospital here yesterday due to brief age-related ailment.

Prof Pylee, 98, is survived by a son and two daughters.

An authority on the Constitution of India and a pioneer in the field of management education in the country, Pylee had served as Vice Chancellor of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) from 1977 to 1981.

He was also a visiting professor at various foreign universities.

Pylee was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2006.

The body, kept at his residence in Kalamassery today for the public to pay homage, will be laid to rest tomorrow at the Little Flower Forane Church at his village Onnukal in Kothamangalam. PTI TGB SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.