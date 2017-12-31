Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Eight alleged drug peddlers, including three residents of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, were arrested along with heroin, cannabis and intoxicant capsules in separate overnight operations in different parts of Jammu region, a police official said today.

Mehtab and Nadeem, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested after 1033 intoxicant capsules were recovered from their possession during checking at Rahya Morh near Vijaypur in Samba district, the official said.

He said a truck driver Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested after police recovered 10 kgs of poppy straw from his vehicle during checking at Chenani in Udhampur district.

Lakhwinder Singh, who allegedly used to procure drugs and supply the same in Jammu, was apprehended along with 21 grams of heroin from Satwari area of the city, the official said.

He said three more peddlers - Pardeep Kumar and his Kashmiri associates Fayaz Ahmad Nadaf and Javed Ahmad Chechi - were arrested, and 140 grams of heroin was recovered from them near Fruit Mandi here.

Another drug peddler, Ram Chand, was arrested after 900 grams of cannabis was recovered from his possession in Gandoh area of Doda district, the official said.

All the arrested people were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI TAS SNE .

