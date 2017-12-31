Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI) An engineering student was found dead at his residence yesterday morning with his head covered with a polythene bag that was tied around his neck with a rope, police said.

The student, identified as Varun, had come home from his hostel for a week and spent most of his time alone playing games on his laptop, said police.

However officials added that it was not known what games he was playing on his laptop.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's father, a case of suicide was registered, said police.

Officials added that it seems as if Varun, studying in the second year of a city-based engineering college, died of suffocation. PTI SJR BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.