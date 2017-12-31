Ghaziabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Three Nigerian nationals, one from Ivory Coast and a woman from Nagaland were arrested for allegedly duping a woman here of Rs 10.5 lakh on the pretext of sending her a gift parcel, police said today.

The victim, Jyoti Dhamija, had lodged an FIR last Sunday against a person named Baryon, whom she was friends with on social networking site Facebook, Superintendent of Police (City) Akash Tomar said.

Dhamija received a Facebook friend request from Baryon, who told her that she was a resident of Italy. Byron soon took Dhamija's address on the pretext of sending a gift parcel for her daughter, SP Tomar said.

The following day, Dhamija received a phone call from a person posing as a Delhi airport official. The person asked her to collect a parcel which had arrived here, and instructed her to deposit the money as a penalty, he said, adding that Dhamija was even threatened with prosecution if she failed to deposit the amount.

Dhamija realised she had been conned when she received no gift even after depositing the money in separate bank accounts as per instructions given to her, the SP said.

Acting on her complaint, police launched an investigation and nabbed the accused from Vijay Nagar area, he added.

They were identified as Arnad Zego, Alex Shivoy, Dao Al Hasan (from Nigeria), Jenli Joules (from Ivory Coast) and Naomi, a resident of Nagaland, SP Tomar said, adding that Rs 3.5 lakh, 13 mobile phones, laptops, passports, a gold chain and bracelets, pen drives and a Honda Civic car was recovered from their possession.

They accused have confessed their involvement in the crime, the SP added. PTI CORR IJT .

