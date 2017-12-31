New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police said today that they have killed a hardcore criminal, who carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, in an encounter in Muzaffarnagar city in western Uttar Pradesh.

A policeman was injured in the encounter, carried out by a joint team of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police.

Shamim, 30, was killed and a constable of special operations group (SOG) of the UP police was injured in the firefight last night, said P S Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).

He and his associates were sought by the special cell in connection with a September 2016 robbery in Daryaganj area.

The Delhi Police traced the location of Shamim and one of his associates in Muzaffarnagar and informed the UP police.

"The duo were asked to surrender but they opened fire on the police team," he said, adding the police also returned fire in self-defence.

Inspector Shiv Kumar of the Special Cell was hit on his bulletproof jacket, while SOG constable Ashok Khari was seriously injured in the exchange of fire, the officer said.

He said Shamim, who was injured in the firefight, was later declared brought dead by doctors at an area hospital.

His associate managed to escape.

A 9 mm pistol was recovered from Shamim.

According to the Delhi Police, Shamim had been involved in criminal activities for 14 years. He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 declared by the Delhi Police and another Rs 50,000 for his arrest was announced by the UP police.

Shamim was arrested for the first time in 2007 and was booked for theft, robbery, Arms Act, and attempt to murder.

In 2006, he and one of his associates had opened fire on an inspector of Manglor police station during an encounter.

In 2007, they had opened fire on a sub-inspector of the anti-extortion cell in Muzaffarnagar. They were also involved in two robberies in the city, the officer added. PTI VIT ABH .

