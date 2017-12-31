Shimla, Dec 31 (PTI) Jai Ram Thakur, who shifted to 'Oakover' - the official residence of the Himachal Pradesh chief minister today, wished people on the occasion on the new year eve.

Himachal Governor Acharya Devvrat also expressed his best wishes to the people for 2018.

In his message Governor Devvrat hoped 2018 would bring happiness and prosperity while Thakur wished that the new year fills their lives with joy and happiness.

'Oakover', the sprawling residence was lying unoccupied as the previous chief minister Virbhadra Singh stayed in his private residence 'Holley Lodge'.

Thakur is fifth chief minister to stay at 'Oakover' acquired by the state government from former Maharani of Patiala in 1974.

First chief minister Dr Y S Parmar stayed in this beautiful palace, surrounded by thick pine trees from 1974 to January 1977, while Ram Lal stayed here from January 1977 to April 1977 and again from March 1980 to April 1993.

Shanta Kumar occupied the place from June 1977 to March 1980 and again from March 1990 to December 1992.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal lived in 'Oakover' from March 1998 to March 2003 and again from January 2008 to January 2013. PTI PCL ADS .

