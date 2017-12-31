organisers Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Police today warned eateries and party organisers on the eve of New Year of immediate action if they are found violating safety norms.

"We have instructed party organisers to strictly adhere to safety norms. If they are found violating any norms, immediate action will be taken against them," Mumbai police spokesperson, DCP Deepak Deoraj said today.

Officials said several measures have been put in place to ensure that celebrations to bring in the new year pass off peacefully.

Several stretches of roads have been designated as no-parking zones while a ban on flying objects has been enforced.

A senior official said that over 30,000 police personnel will be on the roads across the city to ensure safety and security of New Year revellers.

This will include special teams formed for the safety of women and children, officials added.

Women police personnel have been deployed at various important places in the city to keep an eye on eve-teasers.

Officials of the rank of deputy commissioner of police would be present at locations like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Juhu Chowpatty, Madh Island among others where revellers have traditionally gathered in large numbers to celebrate the New Year, they added.

Combing operations have been carried out in many parts of the city and several persons with past criminal records have been detained as a precautionary measure, officials informed.

The city police as well as specialised units like the Anti-Terrorism Squad have been placed on alert to ensure safety of citizens, officials said. PTI AVI BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.