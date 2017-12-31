Lucknow, Dec 31 (PTI) Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, the Uttar Pradesh state BJP unit today claimed that in 2017, the state saw not only a change of power but also a change of system.

"In 2017, not only there was a change of government, but we also started witnessing a change of vyavasthaa (system). In the beginning of 2017, SP -- the then ruling party -- was witnessing a family feud.

"But, this year, on the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be celebrating New Year with members of the Van Tangiya community (who are primarily forest dwellers)," UP BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said in a statement issued here.

In 2018, the state would host an Investors' Summit in February, and UP Diwas would be celebrated on January 24, the statement quoted him as saying. PTI NAV IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.