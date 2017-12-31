Kanpur, Dec 31 (PTI) Two persons including an infant were killed and others seriously injured when their car rammed into a railing after being hit by a speeding truck, police said.

According to Circle Officer, Govind Nagar, PK Singh, the accident occurred when a 10-wheel truck hit a car from behind.

The car then rammed into a railing, he said.

Singh said the accident was due to rash driving by the truck driver, who was absconding.

The deceased were identified as Shahid Khan (22) and his nephew Sajid (two and half years old), both residents of Lucknow.

The injured persons including the driver the of the ill- fated car were admitted to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where their condition is said to be critical, the official said. PTI CORR NAV ADS .

