New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Union ministers Smriti Irani and Rajyavardhan Rathore today expressed their condolences over the death of Indian Information Sevice (IIS) officer Deepal Saxena, who was killed in a road accident.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of young IIS officer Deepal Saxena in a road accident. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of his family members," Information and Broadcasting Minister Irani said on Twitter.

According to media reports, Saxena (28) was killed when his car hit the divider on Lucknow-Agra Expressway yesterday after the driver lost control of the vehicle when the tyres burst.

"Demise of Deepal Saxena, young IIS officer in a road accident has deeply saddened all of us in the I&B family. A promising career cut short so tragically. My heartfelt condolences to his family and IIS fraternity. May god give all of them the courage to bear the loss," Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Ministry Rathore said in a tweet.

Saxena's wife and mother, who were also travelling with him, were injured. They were sent home after initial treatment, reports said.

Saxena got married on December 12, the reports added. PTI MP IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.