certificate (Eds: Updating number of awardees) Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief S P Vaid today awarded DGP's commendation medal and certificates to 332 police, Army and paramilitary personnel for their meritorious and exemplary performance in the state this year.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary was among six government officers who were also given the award.

Three civilians received the award for their outstanding service in maintenance of law and order, a police spokesperson said.

The DGP also sanctioned Rs 8.10 lakh in favour of 270 police personnel for their outstanding performance during law and order duties, a police spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, 271 police personnel, including SSP of Jammu Vivek Gupta and SSP of Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Talwara Anil Kumar Katoch were awarded DGP's commendation medal and certificate.

The awardees also included eight SPs and Additional SPs, 35 Deputy SPs, 37 inspectors, 29 sub-inspectors and 24 Assistant sub-inspectors, he said.

Among the security personnel, the awardees include 26 CRPF personnel, including two Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, four commandants, two deputy commandants and seven assistant commandants, five BSF personnel, including a DIG, two commandants, one second-in-command, and five SSB personnel.

A colonel and a lieutenant colonel were among 12 Army personnel who were awarded DGP's commendation medal and certificate, the spokesperson said.

He said 13 SPOs were given the award for their outstanding contribution in maintenance of law and order this year.

Former director of forensic science laboratory (FSL) Jatinder Singh, medical officer of police hospital in Jammu Vivek Gupta, physician specialist at the police hospital in Srinagar Ibrar Sherazi, scientific officer FSL, Jammu Pawan Kumar Abrol and pharmacist at police headquarter Shabir Abdullah were awarded by the police chief.

He said three civilians Â– Mohamad Shabir and Pardeep Khanna of Poonch and Shabroza Ali of Kulbugh village of Budgam Â– were given a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each besides the award in recognition of their outstanding service to the district administration and police in maintenance of law and order.

The DGP, in his message, congratulated the awardees and hoped that they would continue to work with the same dedication for peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. PTI TAS NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.