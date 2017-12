London, Dec 31 (PTI) Actor James Norton has once again said that he is not in the race to take on the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig's last outing as the beloved spy.

The "Happy Valley" actor, who is being considered as one of the top contenders for the iconic role, said he feels humbled to be considered along side Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender, reported Metro.

Talking about the opening scene of his new show "McMafia", where the actor wears a tuxedo, Norton said, "I did say to James Watkins, the director, are you just baiting me and stoking the rumour fire with scenes like that? When it's reported in the press, people assume that I've co-ordinated the scene, but I promise you I didn't. The truth is that it's total speculation." "It's really humbling and flattering, but to have my name next to the likes of Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender is just mad. If you're thinking of putting a bet on me, keep your money in your pocket," he added. PTI RB SHD .

