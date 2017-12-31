Ferozepur (Pb), Dec 31 (PTI) A pall of gloom descended on village Lohgarh Thakran Wala in Zira sub division in this district after the news of Sepoy Jagsir Singh (32)'s death reached here.

Singh was killed after Pakistani troops again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir today.

He is survived by wife Mohinder Pal Kaur, two daughters and one son, his family said.

Singh visited his native village last week and had promised to visit again next month.

His mother Gurmit Kaur said that Singh rang up yesterday night to convey new year greetings.

"Little did we know that this will be our last conversation," an inconsolable Gurmit Kaur said.

The soldier's family said the couple got married in 2010, and were blessed with three kids, Nigamjit Kaur (7), Gurmeet Kaur (5) and Jagdeep Singh (2).

Singh's last rites will be held tomorrow, Vipin Sharma, a Tehsildar, said. PTI Cor SUN ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.