control Koraput (Odisha), Dec 31 (PTI) The police has plans to implement a Student Traffic Volunteers (STV) scheme at Jeypore town in Koraput district to improve traffic management in busy areas.

A blueprint is being prepared and according to the scheme, each college student will be paid Rs 100 daily for assisting traffic personnel for three hours, a senior police official said.

The scheme will not only address the shortage of manpower in controlling traffic but also offer employment opportunity to needy students, Koraput Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh said.

The district police has taken a cue from the Commissionerate police in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for this scheme.

A student traffic volunteer will not be allowed to work more than three hours a day and he will not have the power to impose fine on violators, the SP said.

"By implementing the scheme, we will bring more unattended busy areas of the town under traffic control," the SP said.

As many as 100 students, including girls, from various colleges will be enrolled under the scheme and they will be given a training on the traffic rules before their deployment.

A student has to apply through the Head of the institution and he will be allowed to work as a traffic volunteer after a physical examination and a background check, Singh said.

At present, nine constables are deployed for traffic control in the town, which is growing rapidly. A five-kilometre stretch of the NH-26 passes also through the town. PTI COR SKN MM .

