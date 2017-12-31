Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today announced a cash reward of Rs five lakh to shooter Chain Singh who made the state proud by winning six gold medals at the 2016 South Asian Games besides clinching a medal in 2014 Asian Games.

The cash award for the son of the soil was sanctioned on the recommendation of sports minister Molvi Imran Reza Ansari, an official spokesman said.

"The award to Singh is a resolution for the New Year, so that more and more youth gets engaged towards the sports," Ansari said.

Chain Singh has done us proud, his achievements at the National level and International level have inspired many a young sportspersons to take up sports in the state, the minister said.

"Our youth has once again proved their calibre by starring their names at national and international events and I hope that they will keep the calibre and make our state proud," Ansari said.

He said the government would provide every possible help in the form of facilities to the budding and aspiring sportspersons. PTI TAS ADS .

