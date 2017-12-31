Los Angeles, Dec 31 (PTI) Singer Justin Bieber is auctioning a painting he made to raise funds for the people affected by the recent wildfires in California.

The 23-year old singer shared a photo of his painting, which sees the cross rising in an overcast sky, on Instagram saying that he is selling his painting to raise money.

"Selling this painting I did called 'Calvary'. All proceeds go to wildfires in CA (sic)," he posted.

The Thomas Fire, which is raging on, has destroyed many houses and business in Southern California and has led to many people fleeing to safer places. PTI RB SHD .

