Jamshedpur, Dec 31 (PTI) Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM) president, Babulal Marandi today said his party favour holding Parliament and Assembly elections simultaneously.

"JVM favour simultaneous poll not only for parliament and assembly but from local body election," Marandi, a former Jharkhand chief minister told reporters at a press conference here.

The government should come out with a blue print covering all aspect in this regard, he said admitting that it is a long exercise needed to be done.

Marandi said the country had witnessed simultaneous poll for about a decade in the early part of post Independence period.

Asked about his partyÂ’s possible tie up with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejeriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the next election in the state, Marandi said JVM was ready to join hands with any like-minded parties in the interest of the people of the state.

On completion of three-year's of Raghubar Das government, he said, Das should should highlight at least three achievements it had achieved in the interest of the state and its people during his tenure but there are at least "13 achievements", which people will never forget as it all went "against" their interest.

Marandi termed Momentum Jharkhand -a Global Investors Meet - organized by the Das government in February last in Ranchi as a "scam as the government miserably failed to attract any investment." Marandi alleged that corruption was taking place amidst tall claim of "zero tolerance" on corruption made by the Prime Minister as well as the Chief Minister. PTI BS RG .

