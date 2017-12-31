Patna, Dec 31 (PTI) Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha today said the RJD's offer to him to ally with it has "no political meaning".

The Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development said this when asked about an open offer of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad to him (Kushwaha) to ally with RJD and that his party would also give more seats to Kushwaha's party.

"There is no political meaning of Lalu Prasad's offer," Kushwaha told reporters here.

When asked whether he has rejected Prasad's offer, Kushwaha re-iterated that "Lalu Prasad's offer does not have any political meaning." When pointed out that Prasad had also reminded RLSP that it may not get adequate seat within NDA, Kushwaha made it categorical that "We are not bothered about (number of) seats (at the moment). So from where does such question arise".

Prasad had made this offer at a function at S K Memorial hall before being convicted in a fodder scam case by a CBI special court on December 23, 2017.

Kushwaha claimed that his party does not strive for the development of a particular caste/community rather it works for the uplift of all sections of the society especially that of downtrodden.

Kushwaha community, to which the minister belongs to, works for the interest of the state and the country and does not bother at all about which party is giving how many tickets to its community, RLSP chief said.

Kushwaha said that the party has planned human chain outside one school in every panchayat of Bihar on January 30 (2018) to spread awareness among people regarding educational reforms and importance of various provisions of Right to Education Act.

RLSP chief said he has extended support to holding of the human chain announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against child marriage and dowry on January 21 next month.

He appealed to JD(U) and all other political parties to extend their support to its Shiksha Sudhar Manav Katar (human chain) on January 30, 2018 as the issue, he has raised, is apolitical one and completely social issue in national interest.

Several leaders from other political parties along with their supporters joined RLSP today in the presence of Kushwaha who said that the party will be strengthened by their joining. PTI AR RG .

