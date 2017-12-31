London, Dec 30 (PTI) Singer Liam Gallagher said that his younger son, Gene, aspires to be a musician and wants to play in a band.

The 45-year-old is touring Australia and was asked why his sons, Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16, are not accompanying him.

"They're still in school. I'm kinda in trouble at the moment for bringing them out of school on tour. I did offer to bring them out, but I think travelling to Australia is just a little bit too far for their little brains. They'll regret it man," Gallagher said.

"Lennon does a bit of modelling for whoever, he does stuff in New York. Gene's still in sixth form but he's desperate to be in a band. He plays guitar and drums, he's on the look out for band members," he added.

Gallagher said though he never heard his son sing before, he thinks he will do good in the industry and has the looks of a rocker, reported Contactmusic.

"I've not heard him sing, but he's got the attitude and the look for sure. He's a good little guitar player, he's better than me. I mean, I can't play, but he's good," he said.

