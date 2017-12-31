Rishikesh, Dec 31 (PTI) A man was mauled to death by a leopard in the Chilla range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, an official said today.

The half eaten body of a 32-year-old man was recovered by the Chilla range staff this morning, RTR Director Sanatan Sonkar said.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, resident of Raiwala area, he said.

Apparently the man entered the forest area of CTR from the ammunition dump near Raiwala cantt yesterday and had an encounter with the big cat, added.

The Raiwala police has taken the body to Rishikesh mortuary, the official said. PTI Corr ALM ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.