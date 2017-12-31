New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who had welcomed 2017 at a slum in Todapur area in New Delhi, will revisit it to celebrate the New Year's Eve tonight.

Tiwari will visit the Gas Godown Jhuggi Basti in Todapur and spend an hour with the children at the slum, said a Delhi BJP statement.

He will also visit the Yamuna Bazar and stay there till midnight to ring in the New Year with the residents, it said.

Last year, Tiwari had stayed at the Gas Godown slum as part of his "reality check" of the claims of development in unauthorised colonies and slums by the AAP government. PTI VIT ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.