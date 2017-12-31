Gaya, Dec 31 (PTI) Maoists have torched two poke lane machines and a vehicle of the agency engaged in the construction of Jagdishpur-Haldia gas pipeline project in Bihar's Gaya district, police said today.

The incident occurred at Kaaj village under Guraru police station area of the district late yesterday night when Maoists torched two poke lane machines and a vehicle of an agency for not paying levy, City Superintendent of Police J Jalla Reddy said.

The Maoists also beat the staff of the agency and threatened that they will not allow the work to be completed unless and until they pay levy, the City SP said.

An FIR has been lodged against unknown Maoists, the SP said and added that police are conducting raids to nab them. PTI CORR AR RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.