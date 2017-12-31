Tura (Meghalaya), Dec 31 (PTI) The personal security officer of a Meghalaya minister was shot at and injured during a robbery on NH-62 in East Garo Hills district early today, the police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 am when the PSO, Dalsrang Momin, was escorting a truck full of CGI sheets for distribution by Education Minister Deborah Marak to beneficiaries in Williamnagar constituency.

The car Momin was driving while escorting the truck was stopped near Rongmil village by armed dacoits who were looting other vehicles, police said.

They ordered Momin to come out of the car and found his allotted handgun. They panicked after seeing the weapon and one of the dacoits fired at the PSO who suffered pellet injuries in the face and upper torso.

The gang then fled.

The PSO is now out of danger, district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said confirming the incident. PTI COR JOP NN .

