Kohima, Dec 31 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang today called upon the people of the state to introspect and retrospect and get ready to welcome a New Year.

In his message to the people on New Year eve, Zeliang said, "It is time to reflect on what we have done during the past one year.

"For the unpleasant things that we might have encountered or done unto others, let us open our hearts and let go of all the ill feelings that we might harbour. Also for the wrongs we have committed, may we learn a lesson from it and resolve to right the wrongs," he said.

The chief minister expressed hope that the new year brings joy and happiness to all.

"Let the past not drag us behind and slow our march forward," the CM urged while also maintaining that let us all forgive and reconcile for the past misdeeds and strive towards a new and better goal. PTI NBS NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.