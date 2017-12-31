London, Dec 31 (PTI) Actor Zac Efron said that he almost died during a cycling trip with his "The Greatest Showman" co-actor Hugh Jackman.

The 30-year-old actor recalled the incident during his appearance with Jackman and Zendaya on "The Graham Norton Show".

"I cycled with him in London, but I'm not one to ride a bike early in the morning in traffic so it turned out to be quite dangerous," Efron told Norton when asked how he prepared for his role in the film.

"I followed Hugh around a few cars and suddenly there was a double decker bus right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes, went under the front tire and narrowly missed death," he added.

Luckily, the "Baywatch" actor survived and was unharmed.

"Hugh was on the other side of the road and stuck up his thumb and just said, 'You good? Let's go,'" Efron said. PTI RB SHD .

