Raipur, Dec 31 (PTI) A Naxal was gunned down in an exchange of fire with security personnel in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said today.

The skirmish took place last evening in the forest near Karigundam and Itapara villages, Sukma's Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

Various teams of CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action - a CRPF's specialised unit), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were out on a counter-insurgency operation in the forest of Chintagufa, around 500 kms from here, since the past couple of days, he said.

A team of DRG, while returning, confronted Maoists in the forest near the two villages following which a gun-battle broke out between the two sides.

However, after a brief exchange of fire, the ultras escaped into the core forest area, he said.

"During a search in the area, the body of a Naxal clad in uniform, a 12 bore gun, a 315 bore gun and a muzzle-loading gun were recovered," Shukla said.

The security personnel reached their base this morning after completing the operation, he said.

The identity of the killed ultra was yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI TKP GK .

