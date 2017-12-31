Los Angeles, Dec 31 (PTI) Singer Nick Jonas has said that his new album is inspired by a real sense of "optimism and hope".

The 25-year-old actor-singer said the fans will be thrilled with his new LP, a follow-up to his 2016's 'Last Year Was Complicated'.

"I've got new music done, actually. It's been done for a little while, but it's been so crazy busy this last part of the year that I've had to sort of push it till next year, but very excited to release this music," Jonas told Us Weekly.

"I think a real sense of optimism and hope (inspired the new album)... The last body of work was very much a breakup album Â— which needed to be done, and I needed to write it and go on that journey, but I'm excited to bring something to the fans that feels like a look inside where my headspace is now and the hope that I feel and the joy overall," he added. PTI RB SHD .

