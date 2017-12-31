Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) Noted Odia playwright, jatra actor and director Ananta Ojha passed away today in Bengaluru following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 59.

Ojha, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru, breathed his last this evening.

Ojha scripted over 200 popular plays and acted and directed in many jatras.

State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Ojha and conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed profound grief over the demise of Ojha. PTI SKN NN .

