Los Angeles, Dec 31 (PTI) Olivia Munn is not pregnant, but the actor blames Eva Longoria's cooking for making her look like one.

The 37-year-old actor posted on Instagram that she might need to cut back on her diet after indulging in some homemade food.

"Masseuse just pointed to my stomach and said 'Baby?' Ummmm no... No baby in my belly. I blame Eva Longoria's delicious home-cooking for this," Munn posted.

"I guess I'll start my New Year's diet today," she added.

The actors had earlier celebrated Christmas with each other in Miami along with other friends, tennis star Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union.

Longoria is expecting her first child with media mogul husband Jose Antonio Baston.

The 42-year-old actor had earlier revealed that she is four-months along and all set to welcome a baby boy. PTI RB SHD .

