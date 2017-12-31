One killed, two injured in road accidents
By PTI | Published: 31st December 2017

Greater Noida, Dec 31 (PTI) One person was killed and two injured in two road accidents today, police said.
In Rabupura area on Jewar-Sikandrabad road, motorcyclist Tara Chand (35) was killed as a speeding truck hit his motorcycle, an official said.
"He was a resident of Ladpura and was going to Jewar for some work. He was admitted at Kailash hospital where he died during treatment," the police official said.
In Dankaur area, a speeding Scorpio car hit a motorcycle.
"Two men on motorcycle got injured and were admitted to a hospital. The injured were identified as Gaurav and Pankaj.
They are cousins and resident of Banjarpur village," an official said. PTI CORR ADS .
