Greater Noida, Dec 31 (PTI) One person was killed and two injured in two road accidents today, police said.

In Rabupura area on Jewar-Sikandrabad road, motorcyclist Tara Chand (35) was killed as a speeding truck hit his motorcycle, an official said.

"He was a resident of Ladpura and was going to Jewar for some work. He was admitted at Kailash hospital where he died during treatment," the police official said.

In Dankaur area, a speeding Scorpio car hit a motorcycle.

"Two men on motorcycle got injured and were admitted to a hospital. The injured were identified as Gaurav and Pankaj.

They are cousins and resident of Banjarpur village," an official said. PTI CORR ADS .

