Patna, Dec 31 (PTI) People of Patna and Gaya are likely to witness a foggy and cold new year's day tomorrow, the Met office here said.

However, they can still can enjoy the later part of the day as the afternoon is likely to be sunny.

Residents of Patna woke up to a dense foggy morning today and witnessed bright sunshine after 1 pm.

The Met bulletin said Patna and Gaya may witness very dense fog from mid night to morning hours tomorrow.

Cold day condition was observed in both Patna and Gaya today with minimum temperature plummeting to 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Cold day condition is declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degree C or lower and the maximum temperature registers 4.5 to 6.4 degree C below the normal (max) temperature, the Met office said.

Patna recorded minimum temperature of 8.7 degree C while its maximum temperature was 16.1 degree C, 6.2 notches below the normal temperature.

Gaya recorded minimum temperature of 8.7 degree C while it registered a maximum of 18 degree C which is 5 degrees below its normal maximum temperature.

Bhagalpur and Purnea recorded 8.6 and 10.8 degree C as their minimum temperature respectively.

The state's lowest minimum temperature of 7.8 degree C was recorded at Sabour in Bhagalpur district. PTI AR NN .

