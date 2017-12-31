Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnayak today claimed he has created the world's biggest sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach of Odisha on new year eve.

Pattnayak claimed he has created the 30 ft high and 60 ft wide sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath for which about 800 tonne of sand with coloured sand were used.

"This is the biggest sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath," he claimed.

About 40 students of the noted sand artist joined him to complete the sculpture during the ongoing sand art festival. PTI SKN RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.